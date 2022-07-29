Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 6,451 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on A. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. 10,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,051. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.