Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes $336,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,753,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,987. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).
