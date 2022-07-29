Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 21,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.34 million, a PE ratio of -245.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $467,541.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 409,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

