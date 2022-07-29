Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.40.

NYSE NSC opened at $244.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

