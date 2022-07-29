Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.83 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

