North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.22. The stock has a market cap of C$401.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.89.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at C$33,627,154.90. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,209.86. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,627,154.90. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 696,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,991.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

