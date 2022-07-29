North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$795,662.40 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,380,168.24.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.
- On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$281,455.69.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.
- On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,680.08.
- On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.
- On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.
- On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.
- On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
NOA stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.22. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$394.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
