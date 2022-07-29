North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$795,662.40 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,380,168.24.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.

On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$281,455.69.

On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.

On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,680.08.

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10.

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.22. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$394.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.