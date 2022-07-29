Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $712.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

