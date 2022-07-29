NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 640 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,130,565 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $540.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

