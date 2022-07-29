NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 230,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

