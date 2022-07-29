NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $374.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

