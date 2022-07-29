NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,437 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.