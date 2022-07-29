NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $156.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

