NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 103,595 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,595 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 1.69% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $37,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $78.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.