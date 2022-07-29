NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,411. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

