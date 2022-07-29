Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Raised by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Up 0.6 %

NVS stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

