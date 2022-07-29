Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is DGS Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.4% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $54,316,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,882,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

