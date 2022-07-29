NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in NovoCure by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

