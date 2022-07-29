Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 123.8% in July

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 313,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.