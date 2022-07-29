nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.60 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVT opened at $34.97 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.