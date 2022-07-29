Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 17th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

