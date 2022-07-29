OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

