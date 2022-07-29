Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.97. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

