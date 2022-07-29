Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $49.59

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.59, but opened at $51.89. Olin shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 30,224 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Olin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Olin by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 960.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

