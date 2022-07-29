Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.53 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 270,629 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.40.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

