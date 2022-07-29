Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00009342 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $65.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00257635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,361 coins and its circulating supply is 563,045 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.