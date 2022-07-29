OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,496 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

