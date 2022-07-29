OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMGF opened at $43.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

