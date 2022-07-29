OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

