OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

