OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,347,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,826,000 after buying an additional 195,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

