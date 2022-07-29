OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 423,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 863,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 385,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $32.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.