OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $61.84 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

