Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $247.32 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $247.32 million and $78.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00102980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00233828 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00038205 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

