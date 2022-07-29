OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,140. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,018,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,832. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

