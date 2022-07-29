OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $683,415.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.