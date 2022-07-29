OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $683,415.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.