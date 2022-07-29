Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $92.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $94.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,060. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

