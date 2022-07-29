Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

GLW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.