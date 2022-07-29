Oppenheimer Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Visa Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.64. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

