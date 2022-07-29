Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $96,743,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

