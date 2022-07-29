OptionRoom Reaches Market Cap of $448,722.88 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $448,722.88 and $105,561.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00739866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001692 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

