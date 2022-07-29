OptionRoom Reaches Market Cap of $448,722.88 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $448,722.88 and $105,561.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00739866 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001532 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001692 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
