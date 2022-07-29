Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

