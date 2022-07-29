Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in July

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORXGF remained flat at $3.98 during trading hours on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

