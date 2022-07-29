Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

