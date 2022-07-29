Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up 2.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 2,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

