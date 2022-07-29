Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Up 3%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 86,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 36,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.