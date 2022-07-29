Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 78.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 933.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 183,917 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

