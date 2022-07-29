P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.