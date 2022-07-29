P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
PTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
