P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSIGet Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

PTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

