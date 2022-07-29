Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $167.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

