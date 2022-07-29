Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

